Train controllers' body demands night duty allowance for senior officers

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The All India Train Controllers' Association has written to the Railway Board demanding parity on night duty allowance among all categories of officers of the control department.

Advertisment

According to the association, the board issued an "erroneous" order in 2022 which prohibits the benefits of night duty allowance to senior officers.

Expressing dissatisfaction, it says that the order has deprived senior officers of their rightful emoluments.

The Railway Board's order, dated July 21, 2022, benefits employees of grade pay scale seven (GP-7) along with those employees who were promoted to level-8 under the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACPS).

Advertisment

However, officers of level-9 under MACPS who are senior, older and constitute a major group of the workforce, according to the association, have not been given this benefit.

"Logically even senior employees should not be deprived of emoluments which are being paid to juniors for the job of same nature or higher responsibilities. It is gross injustice to employees who have served for a good period with dedication,” the letter read.

"Your kind intervention is requested for revised orders entailing payment of NDA to employees of L-9 also on the pattern being paid to L-8,” it added.

A day after the order was passed by the board, the association on July 22 had raised its objections and said, "Since the original Grade Pay remains the same and MACP is only for the financial up-gradation, all employees performing night duty are entitled for this allowance. A clarification needs to be issued immediately.” It reminded the board on two occasions later on but, according to its office-bearers, the issue has remained unresolved.

"Night duty allowance is compensation to health hazards for working against nature and older employees do deserve it too,” the association said. PTI JP SMN