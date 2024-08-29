Train controllers hail Railway Board's move on improving working condition, suggest more reforms

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Train controllers have welcomed the Railway Board's decision to constitute a committee to improve their working conditions and said this was long overdue.

The board's decision will go a long way in bringing a much-needed reform in the control department of the Indian Railways, they said.

On August 27, the Railway Board issued an order for the constitution of a six-member committee to examine and recommend ways to improve the working condition of train controllers after the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) flagged several concerning issues such as pay scale, vacancies, recruitment process and basic amenities among other things.

"We appreciate the Railway Board's decision as it was long overdue. The Control Department of Indian Railways seriously needs several urgent reforms to ensure safe and efficient train operations," a train controller from one of the rail divisions said.

He added that the RDSO report has covered the challenges of section controllers to a great extent but there are many other issues both at the division as well as section level which the committee should also look into.

Highlighting the work stress, the controllers said the chief controllers' duty on paper is of eight hours but they always end up working for extended hours due to excess workload and administrative pressure.

"It is a unique cadre of the Indian Railways which cannot be compared with any other working group. We plan, order and execute the train movements safely and efficiently using our skills while keeping a close coordination with different departments and adjacent divisional control offices and at the same time responding to continuous queries from seniors and field workers along with feeding the system with a lot of data work," a controller, underlining the challenge of his work, said.

Divisional controllers suggest that the minimum grade pay for train controllers should start from Rs 4800 and as they become more experienced and senior it should go to Rs 5400 and then Rs 6600.

"Chief Controller and in-charge should be equivalent to a gazetted officer. All controllers should be given night duty allowance irrespective of any grade pay and only 6 hrs of duty roster should be there," a senior train controller said.

"Special train controller allowance should be 30 per cent of basic pay with retirement benefits at par running staff. There should be a fixed parameter to decide the number of stations a controller should handle. After the Balasore train accident, the workload of controllers has increased many fold as a lot of data related to train operations need to be fed into the system," he added.

A section of train controllers suggest that the entire control cadre should be categorised as "intensive" and they should work only five days a week for better productivity.

"As we all know that the Control department is the nerve centre of the Indian Railway, a provision should be made to award incentives for better asset utilization and productivity. I also suggest that the manpower of the control department should be 30 percent more than the required strength so that in case of controllers going on leave, the work shouldn't get affected," another senior controller said.

The RDSO study found that train controllers suffer from several lifestyle diseases due to excessive work pressure. Controllers also said that due to continuous sitting at one place and handling stations as well as trains beyond the reasonable limits, most of them are suffering from high blood pressure, hypertension, kidney and liver problems, cervical issues among others.

"Due to the strenuous nature of the job, many controllers expired before retirement even on duty also. Several controllers were hospitalised while performing duties due to serious heart attacks and other problems. The pathetic service conditions of this small cadre must be addressed because the control cadre is called eye, ear, nose and brain of Indian Railways and control office the brain centre of Indian Railways," a divisional controller said.

He added, "A healthy control room will reflect in better quality of passenger and goods operations resulting in a positive impact on the country's economy." According to controllers, the best quality of human resource should be made part of the control organization and to attract the best of the talent pool, the cadre must be made attractive not only financially but in all respects.