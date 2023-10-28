Train delayed in checks after passenger writes on social media about terrorists on board disguised as sadhus

Palghar, Oct 28 (PTI) A police team had to rush to the Jaipur-Bandra Express in Palghar district on Saturday morning after a passenger put out a message on social media about the presence on board of four "terrorists" in the guise of "sadhus".

A thorough check of the train was carried out jointly by the railway police and the Railway Protection Force, while the documents of the four sadhus were verified, an official said.

"They were on their way from Jaipur to an ashram in Wadrai in Palghar. We are on the lookout for the passenger who uploaded the message about terrorists, which caused so much panic and led to the train being held up for more than 10 minutes," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM