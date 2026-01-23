Train derailment bid foiled in Gujarat's Amreli as alert loco pilot spots stones on track

Amreli, Jan 23 (PTI) An attempt to derail a passenger train was foiled after its loco pilot applied emergency brakes on noticing stones and cement poles placed on the railway track in Gujarat's Amreli district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening between Khijadiya Junction and Chital Railway Station when the Bhavnagar-Porbandar passenger train (59560) was passing Khijadiya village.

The loco pilot spotted stones and cement poles placed on the track, apparently with the intent to cause an accident, and immediately applied brakes, averting a potential disaster.

Teams of railway police and local police rushed to the spot with a dog squad, and launched an investigation.

"A major mishap has been averted. It appears to be the work of local miscreants," Amreli Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat said.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Railway Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. PTI KVM PD KRK