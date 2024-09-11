Train derailment bid: Kanpur cops detain over two dozen for questioning

Kanpur: Over two dozen people have been detained for questioning in connection with the suspected bid to derail the Kalindi Express here two days ago, officials said on Wednesday.

A major train accident was averted on Monday by an alert loco pilot as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on tracks here. A bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also found at the site hinting at a sabotage bid following which local police lodged an FIR.

A multi-agency probe, including by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad of UP Police, was launched into the matter which officials suspected could have terror links.

"Around half a dozen people, including two local history sheeters, were detained on Monday night. They were let off later after questioning. On Tuesday, the police detained over two dozen other people, including three members of a family. Those being questioned mainly include people with criminal background," a police officer here said.

"The police have also detained a youth, who had recently come to Kanpur from West Bengal," the officer added.

Additional Director General (Railways) Prakash D, who had visited the incident site, claimed the police got a breakthrough in the case, which is likely to be cracked soon.

Multiple state and central agencies, including NIA, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), state intelligence and Special Investigation of Team formed by Kanpur police have come together to solve the case, the ADG told PTI over phone.

"We have gathered some crucial evidences and leads that are likely to help agencies to solve the mystery," he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kanpur West) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the matchboxes and LPG cylinder, which were recovered from the crime scene, have so far not helped in the investigation.

Indian Oil officials and two gas agency owners have expressed their inability in identifying the LPG cylinder user with the help of specific numbers put on the cylinders, the DCP added.

"Similarly, the matchbox store owner showed his inability to provide the data of the buyers," he added.

He, however, said the police, which has formed an SIT to probe the case, are verifying the 250 LPG subscribers who recently took the refilled cylinders from the local agency.

Earlier, Kanpur's Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said 4-5 grams of explosive powder apart from a bottle filled with petrol and a wick, matchboxes and an LPG cylinder which was placed on the tracks to derail the train have been recovered.

He said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied emergency brakes.

However, before it came to a halt, the train hit the cylinder, knocking it off the tracks, Chander said, adding the loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about it.

The FIR over the incident has been lodged at Shivrajpur against "unidentified" accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and under provisions of the Explosives Act, 1884 and Railways Act.

The police are also examining if there are any similarities in pattern and modus operandi in this case and the recent Sabarmati Express derailment that took place about 20 days ago in Panki area here.