Train firing: ASI spoke of accused RPF cop's sports skills moments before being shot, says witness

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) A witness in the July 2023 incident, in which RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary allegedly killed four persons on board a moving train, told court on Thursday that he saw the accused firing at assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tika Ram Meena multiple times with his rifle.

Narrating the incident, the witness, a former Army subedar, testified that moments before being shot, victim Meena had appreciated Chaudhary's sporting skills.

Former Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague Meena and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on July 31, 2023.

As per the witness, Meena said "yeh accha khiladi hai, par thodi der ke sabar nahi hai" (he is good at sports, but doesn't have patience).

The 49-year old witness also said he heard Meena telling the accused to wait for a while as Mumbai was not too far.

The prosecution has claimed Chaudhary was agitated at not being allowed to leave duty earlier after complaining of ill health.

The witness, posted at Colaba Army headquarters at the time, was returning to the city from leave. He was traveling in S-5 coach of the train when he saw Chaudhary, Meena and another constable.

He also said he heard the constable telling Meena that Chaudhary was behaving weirdly (usko samjhao uska dimag kharab ho raha hai).

Later, on the morning of the incident, when he went to the washroom, he saw Chaudhary and Meena sitting next to each other.

Seeing his appearance, Meena asked the witness about his work, to which he responded that he was a subedar in the Army.

"Thereafter, I saw the ASI telling the constable that we are approaching Mumbai so wait for a while," the witness said.

He further saw Chaudhary complaining about his daughter's phone being unreachable. The witness said the accused was talking to him and ASI as all three were in the vicinity.

"I told him (Chaudhary) who will pick up the phone at this time (hour)," the witness said.

Further recollecting the incident, the former subedar said Meena received a phone call (from a senior) and the conversation was about duty.

Even as their conversation was underway, Chaudhary insisted on talking to the senior on the phone, the witness said.

After the call, Meena told Chaudhary that he had allowed him to speak to the senior earlier and can't do it repeatedly, the witness testified.

Thereafter, Meena spoke about Chaudhary's sporting skills. After which he was quiet and started walking in the coach, the witness said.

However, after a while the accused suddenly fired upon Meena with his rifle, he said. The witness recalled that the accused fired two-three rounds and he saw blood oozing out of Meena's body.

The witness said, horrified by the incident, he ran towards another coach yelling "goli mardi, goli mardi udhar mat jaana" (there has been firing, don't go to that coach).

Later, after the train reached Borivali, he went to the seat to pick up his luggage and saw Meena lying in a pool of blood, the former Army man added.

The witness identified accused Chaudhary, who was produced through video conferencing.

Chaudhary has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and others, as well as relevant provisions of Railways Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.