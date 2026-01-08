Train firing case accused ex-RPF cop's vital parameters normal as per medical report: Jail to court

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) The vital parameters of former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train in 2023, are in normal range, his medical report, submitted by the authorities of Thane jail in Maharashtra before a court, said.

The report also said the accused is "hemodynamically stable''.

The term refers to a state where the circulatory system maintains adequate blood flow, ensuring that vital organs receive sufficient oxygen and nutrients. The condition signifies that the heart is effectively pumping blood, and the body's overall cardiovascular status is stable.

Additional sessions judge M H Pathan, hearing Chaudhary's bail plea, had last month directed the Thane Central Jail authorities to submit a report on the former RPF constable's medical condition.

Chaudhary, currently lodged in Thane jail, has sought bail, citing mental health conditions.

The medical report stated that as per the court's order, Chaudhary was admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane from February 20 to July 12, 2025.

Since his discharge back to the prison, he has continued his psychiatric treatment through the Prison Hospital's Outpatient Department, the report said.

As per the report, his condition was found to be hemodynamically stable in the examination conducted on December 18, 2025.

Physical vitals, including blood pressure, were reported within normal ranges, and cardiovascular, respiratory and central nervous systems showed no immediate abnormalities.

Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on July 31, 2023.

The accused was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).

In his bail plea, submitted through advocates Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, the accused claimed that he was suffering from "white matter disease".

The disease refers to damage or degeneration of the brain's white matter.

The prosecution, in its written response, has opposed the plea saying the allegations against him were of serious nature with potential for a death sentence.

The reply, filed through additional public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkal, has stated that bail at this juncture would prejudice the prosecution's case.