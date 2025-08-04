Train firing case: Trial resumes against sacked RPF constable after five months

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) After a five-month gap, the trial against sacked RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of shooting dead four people on a moving express train in 2023, recommenced on Monday, with a sessions court deeming the accused mentally fit.

Chaudhary had earlier claimed that he was mentally unfit to stand trial.

The sessions court on Monday resumed trial with the deposition of the sixth witness, a former RPF head constable, in the case.

On July 31, 2023, Chaudhary allegedly shot dead four persons — three passengers and one of his senior colleagues, an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector, Tikaram Meena — on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar station in Maharashtra.

Eyewitness and dismissed RPF head constable Narendra Parmar (60) told the court that one of the victims, Asghar Shaikh, pleaded for mercy with Chaudhary moments before he was shot twice in the chest in S6 compartment of the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express in 2023.

"Shaikh said Mai aam mulazim hoon. Main bhi bhagwan ko manta hoon'¦ Bhagwan and Allah ek hai'¦" (I am just an ordinary employee. I also believe in God. God and Allah are one)", Parmar said.

Parmar was dismissed along with RPF constable Amey Acharya for failure to discharge their duties.

Parmar told the court that Chaudhary was visibly stressed.

He wanted to stop Chaudhary but feared that the attempt to restrain him could result in more passengers getting shot.

Chaudhary has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and others, as well as relevant provisions of the Railways Act. PTI SP NSK