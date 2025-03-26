Train firing: Ex-RPF constable under observation for severe mental illness, says hospital

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, held for killing his senior and three passengers on a moving train near Mumbai in 2023, is under observation for "psychosis" (a serious mental health condition), a hospital report has claimed.

The former Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel is currently undergoing treatment at Thane Mental Hospital.

The court hearing the case had earlier sought a report on his medical condition from the Thane prison since the accused is under their custody.

Accordingly, the prison submitted a report issued by the health review board of the Thane Mental Hospital on Tuesday.

The report said that the accused was brought to the hospital on February 20 and “is under observation for psychosis”.

He was admitted with the complaint of “abnormal behavior and poor cooperation” and they would need to keep him for one more month, it said.

The remark on the report reads “the patient is under treatment and undergoing various investigations by concerned doctors”. The detailed report would be available only one month after investigations, it added.

Chaudhary (34) is accused of shooting dead his senior, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers with his automatic service weapon on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar on July 31, 2023.

He was nabbed with the firearm while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train, which stopped near Mira Road station on the Mumbai suburban rail network. He has been in jail since.

Chaudhary has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language), as well as provisions of the Railways Act and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

According to the police, the former RPF constable pumped bullets into his senior ASI Meena and a passenger in the B5 coach of the train. He then fatally shot a second passenger in the pantry car and another traveller in the S6 coach. PTI AVI NR