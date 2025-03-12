Train hits man, infant son; both die in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Mar 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old man and his infant son were killed when a train hit them near Lakkidi on Wednesday evening, police said.

The man, his wife, and their son had come to the woman’s parental home and were returning when the incident occurred at around 4.30 pm, police added.

The man was walking along the tracks with his six-month-old son in his arms, heading toward the Lakkidi railway gate from his wife’s home, when the train struck them, killing them on the spot, an official from Ottapalam police said.

The woman was just leaving her home when the accident happened, police added.

"Walking along the tracks was the only way for them to reach the Lakkidi railway gate," they said.