Train hits tractor in Odisha's Puri

Bhubaneswar, Jul 28 (PTI) A train hit a tractor that got stuck on the railway tracks in Odisha's Puri district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The engine of the Baidyanath Dham Express, which connects Puri to Patna, hit the tractor near Biraramachandrpur village, they said.

Seeing the train approaching, the driver of the tractor had fled, leaving the vehicle on the tracks, they added.

No one was injured in the accident, officials said.

"Following the accident, the train was halted for nearly 20 minutes, and then it resumed its journey. There was no major damage to the engine of the train," a railway official said.

However, the front portion of the tractor was completely damaged, he said.