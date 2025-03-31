Train manager helps passenger recover bag with laptop, documents

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A train manager of New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express helped a passenger recover his bag containing an expensive laptop and crucial documents, which he forgot in the train on Sunday.

According to railway officials, the traveller boarded the train at New Delhi Railway Station and settled down on his seat, only to realise that he had entered the wrong train. He hurriedly got out, leaving behind his leather bag, which contained an Apple laptop and several official documents.

A coach attendant noticed the unclaimed bag and alerted train manager RD Meena, who made multiple announcements inside the train.

"When he got no response, Meena informed the Railway Protection Force in Ambala and Ferozpur, so that if anyone makes a complaint through the grievance redressal mechanism, he can get a favourable response," said Paramdip Singh Saini, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ferozpur Division.

Saini added, "When the passenger realised his mistake, he called helpline number 139. His grievance was escalated to the RPF personnel along the train route, and finally officials at Ambala confirmed that the bag belonged to him." The Railways made arrangements for its delivery to the passenger, who expressed his gratitude to the entire railway team, officials said. PTI JP RUK RUK