Train mishap kills 4, injures nine: CR's top safety official to probe incident

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Central Railway's principal chief safety officer (PCSO) will probe the suburban train mishap in Thane's Mumbra on Monday morning in which four people were killed and nine injured, an official said.

It is being treated as an incident and not accident, CR chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila told PTI.

PCSO CK Prasad visited the site earlier in the day and carried out an inspection, he added.

"Relevant information is being collected and efforts to identify the root cause are being made. The principal chief safety officer (PCSO) will conduct an inquiry into the incident that occurred around 9.10 am," he said.

"From preliminary investigation it is found out that the passengers were travelling on the footboard," Nila said.

To avoid similar incidents in the future, all new locals will be introduced with an automatic door closure system, while existing trains will be retrofitted with it, Nila said.

A railway team reached the spot at Mumbra station in the evening and took measurements of the gap between the two fast line (Up and Down) tracks there, other officials said.

As per Central Railway officers, eight passengers were found injured in the gap between two parallel railway tracks between Mumbra and Diwa railway stations in the morning, while five other passengers onboard the CSTM-bound Kasara-10 local sustained minor injuries.

Railway officers said Karjat-11 local from CSMT was crossing Kasara-10 local at Mumbra when the incident took place. It was first reported by the train manager of a Kasara-CSMT train, officials said.

Emergency response teams, including ambulances and railway medical staff, were immediately dispatched to the site, and the injured passengers were swiftly transported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa, and Civil Hospital, Thane, he said.