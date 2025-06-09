Train mishap: MNS to hold protest march in Thane on Tuesday

Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena said it would hold a protest march in Thane against the railway administration in connection with the mishap in Mumbra on Monday morning in which four persons died and nine were injured.

The march, which will be held on Tuesday, will start from Gavdevi Maidan at 9am and culminate at Thane railway station, MNS Thane-Palghar president Avinash Jadhav said.

Everyday, at least 8-10 passengers die in suburban train-related mishaps, he claimed.

"An MNS functionary had written to Central Railway warning of an accident in the area but no action was taken. I urge people to take part in Tuesday's protest so that the railways ends its negligent attitude," Jadhav said. PTI COR BNM