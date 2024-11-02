Train movement in Assam's Lumding Badarpur hill section resumes

Guwahati, Nov 2 (PTI) Train movement in Assam's Lumding-Badarpur hill section of Northeast Frontier Railway resumed on Saturday, an official bulletin said.

Trial runs are being conducted in the portion, with movement of passenger trains likely to resume on Sunday morning, it said.

Train movement was hampered in the hill section following derailment of a loaded wagon of a goods train inside tunnel no 2 at KM 52/5 near Mupa at about 4 pm on Thursday.

The accident had completely snapped train connectivity to Assam's Barak Valley and Tripura.

Train movement was restored on Saturday evening following the completion of restoration work, the NFR bulletin said.

"Trial runs with light engine and goods trains are going on to ensure 100 per cent safety. Regular passenger train movement is expected to start from tomorrow morning once full safety is ascertained," it said. PTI SSG RG