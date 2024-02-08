Train passenger hit with stick by unidentified person from outside in Thane

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) A 27-year-old man on board the Howrah-Mumbai Express was injured when an unidentified person allegedly hit him with a wooden stick from outside the moving train in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place between Ambivli and Kalyan in the district at around noon on Monday when the victim, a labourer hailing from Manmad in Nashik, was standing on the footboard of a general coach of the train, an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kalyan said.

An unidentified person present near the tracks hit him with a wooden stick without any provocation.

The victim suffered severe eye injuries. He was promptly rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

Based on his complaint, the Kalyan GRP on Tuesday registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (rash or negligent act as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.

Efforts were on to nab the culprit, the police said. PTI COR GK