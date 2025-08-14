Train robber held in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) A man wanted in seven train robbery cases was arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP) in Gorakhpur, police said on Thursday.

Govind Gaur alias Rudra has been jailed four times before and most of his train robberies have been reported in Gorakhpur, they said. He was arrested from Gorakhpur Cantt railway station.

Police recovered three stolen mobile phones and a country-made pistol from his possession.

GRP Circle Officer Vinod Kumar Singh said Rudra led a gang that targeted passengers on trains near the outer sections of stations, assaulting them with sticks before snatching mobiles and wallets. The stolen items were later sold off.

Three other members of Rudra's "Gangster Gang" remain absconding.