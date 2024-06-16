Train runs over three men in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Three people were killed after allegedly being run over by a train in the Loni area of this Uttar Pradesh district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

"The bodies of Asif (26) and Guddu (20), both residents of Sangam Vihar of Loni Border police station area, and Devesh (26) of Dadri town of Gautam Budh Nagar district were found on the railway track on the Delhi-Shamli route," Assistant Commissioner of Police Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma said.

The bodies were spotted by a railway staff on 5:30 am. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Devesh and Guddu drove e-rickshaws in Loni while Asif was a daily wager, the police said.

An investigation is underway, they added. PTI COR CDN SZM