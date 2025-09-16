Train services affected after fire at Santoshpur station in Kolkata

Kolkata: Local train services were affected after a fire broke out at unauthorised shops at the Santoshpur railway station in south-western Kolkata on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at 7.21 am, hampering services on the Sealdah-Budge Budge line, they said.

The blaze that ravaged a couple of shops was brought under control, following which train services resumed around 9.30 am, an Eastern Railway official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.