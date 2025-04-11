Train services disrupted in New Farakka-Azimganj section as agitators sat on tracks: Official

Kolkata, Apr 11 (PTI) Train services were disrupted in the New Farakka-Azimganj section of Eastern Railway on Friday owing to obstruction and vandalism by a group of people between Dhuliandanga and Nimtita stations in West Bengal, an official said.

Four express trains were diverted through different routes and two other passenger trains were cancelled owing to the blockade due to non-railway causes that started at 2.46 pm, the Eastern Railway official said.

"About 5,000 people sat on the railway tracks" at a level crossing gate, while another level crossing gate was damaged by the agitators between Dhulianganga and Nimtita stations, he said.

Owing to the blockade, 13465 Howrah-Malda Town Intercity Express, 13141 Sealdah-New Alipurduar Teesta Torsa Express, 15644 Kamakhya-Puri Express and 13432 Balurghat-Nabadwip Dham Express were diverted via Rampurhat, the official said.

The 53029 Azimganj-Bhagalpur Passenger and 53435 Katwa–Azimganj Passenger were cancelled due to the agitation.

Two other passenger trains were also short-terminated, the official added. PTI AMR NN