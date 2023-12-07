Train services from Chennai Central, Egmore restored

Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI) Train services from Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore, the two major terminals serving the city, have been restored from Thursday, the railways said.

Advertisment

Barring a few changes in the pattern of services, most of the mail/express services from Chennai Central will be fully functional in all directions from Friday, Southern Railway said in a release here.

All the suburban services across the sections, namely Chennai Suburban Terminal (MMC) – Arakkonam – Tiruttani, Chennai Beach – Tambaram – Chengalpattu have been restored to normalcy from the evening of December 6.

The suburban services in Chennai Suburban Terminal/Chennai Beach – Gummidipundi – Sullurupettai section will run as per the regular pattern of services with effect from December 8.

The Grand Trunk Express (Train No 12615 Dr MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi) is the first train to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at its scheduled departure time of 6.40 pm, in the northeast direction, the release said.

"Southern Railway, with its strategic planning and action plan, has put in place multifarious efforts to overcome the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. Significantly, the two major terminals serving Chennai city have been restored to normalcy for handling Mail/Express trains," the release said. PTI JSP ANE