Train services hit in Khargapur-Bhadrak section of SER

Balasore (Odisha) Oct 4 (PTI) Rail traffic in the Khargpur-Bhadrakh section of South Eastern Railway was affected on Wednesday because of slackening of tracks at Haldipada bridge, officials said.

At least 10 trains were cancelled and another 10 diverted on the Howrah-Chennai route, they said.

The incident took place between Balasore and Haldipada stations on Tuesday evening due to persistent rainfall, they added.

"The area was under observation and trains in the section were controlled accordingly," officials said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB