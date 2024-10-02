Train services hit on Delhi Metro's Blue Line after drone spotted on tracks

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Train services were hit on Delhi Metro's Blue Line for over 30 minutes on Wednesday after a drone was spotted lying on the tracks between Uttam Nagar East and Uttam Nagar West metro stations, officials said.

According to the officials, train services were regulated from 2:50 pm to 3:29 pm and the drone was removed from the tracks.

During this period, train services were not available between Uttam Nagar East and Uttam Nagar West, they said.

Single-line train services were provided between Uttam Nagar East and Janakpuri West and between Uttam Nagar West and Dwarka. Train services were available on the rest of the sections of the Blue Line during this period in two loops, i.e., from Janakpuri West to Vaishali/NOIDA Electronic City and Dwarka to Dwarka Sec-21 sections, the officials said.

Normal services on the entire Blue Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali resumed from 3:29 pm after security clearance, they added.