Train services on Blue Line to be briefly regulated on Sunday morning for maintenance work

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Train services on the Blue Line will be briefly regulated on Sunday morning to undertake scheduled maintenance work on a section between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk stations, officials said on Friday.

Train services will not be available from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk till 6 am from the routine start time of revenue services in this section, the DMRC said in a statement .

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 and Electronic City in Noida.

“To undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk section of Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on the intervening night of 4 and 5 November 2023, train services on the line will be be briefly regulated on early Sunday morning," it said.

Hence, Jhandewalan and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg stations, the two metro stations falling in this section, will be closed till 6 am. Services on this section or stations will commence from 6 am onwards, the statement said.

"Services on either side of this maintenance section of Blue Line i.e., from Dwarka Sec-21 to Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk to Noida City Centre/Vaishali, will continue to remain available as per normal time table during this very brief period," it added.

To inform commuters about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains and additional staff will also be deployed to facilitate the commuters.

Train services in Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section will start at 8 am as per the routine Sunday time table, officials said. PTI KND NB