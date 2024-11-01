Train services remain disrupted between Assam's Barak Valley and Tripura due to derailment

Guwahati, Nov 1 (PTI) Movement of trains in Assam's Lumding-Badarpur hill section continued to be affected following the derailment of a loaded wagon of a goods train more than 24 hours ago, an official bulletin said on Friday.

Advertisment

The wagon carrying grains derailed inside tunnel no 2 at KM 52/5 near Mupa around 4 pm on Thursday.

The accident has completely snapped rail connectivity between Assam's Barak Valley and Tripura for over 24 hours now.

"Repair and restoration work is going on. Senior railway officials are at the site. Normal train movement is expected to be restored later today," Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a bulletin.

Advertisment

Altogether 10 trains have been cancelled, while four have been partially cancelled due to the accident, the bulletin said. PTI TR TR MNB