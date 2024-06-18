Train services restored at accident site in West Bengal's Rangapani

Kolkata: Train services in both the up and down lines at Rangapani near West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station were restored on Tuesday following repair work on a war footing, a senior official said.

Train operations on the route were hampered following an accident there on Monday morning when a goods train rammed Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express from behind.

Train services in the down line were restored on Monday night, and in the up line, diesel locomotive-run train services were restarted on Tuesday morning, divisional railway manager of Katihar S Kumar said.

He said that electric locomotives in the up line would recommence within an hour.

While visiting the accident site on Monday evening, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that since it is the main line connecting Northeast with the rest of the country, the focus was to restore services on the route at the earliest.