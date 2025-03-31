Train services resumes on Cuttack-Nergundi rail section in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Mar 31 (PTI) Train service resumed on both tracks of the Cuttack-Nergundi rail section in Odisha's Cuttack district on Monday morning following the derailment of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express on the route, a senior railway official said.

The derailment, which occurred between Kendrapara Road and Nergundi stations in the Cuttack-Bhadrak railway section on Sunday had disrupted train services temporarily, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

The first passenger train, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (train No-22823), passed the site in the down line at 10.25 am, it said.

ECoR's railway men worked tirelessly through the night and under challenging conditions to restore the affected tracks by 07:15 am on Monday, the track was cleared and ready for train movement and the Overhead Equipment (OHE) was fully restored by 07:40 am, it said.

The first train on the 'down line' passed through at 09:30 am, while the "up-line" resumed service shortly thereafter, a railway official said.

Trains resumed normal movement at reduced speeds (approximately 10 km per hour) as restoration work continued. Speed limits will be gradually increased as the situation stabilises, he said.

A 22-year-old youth from Alipurdwar in West Bengal was killed and three others injured in the accident. The railway authorities have provided compensation to the victims.

Due to the derailment, ECoR diverted 38 down-line trains and 17 up-line trains to alternative routes, ensuring minimal disruption to passengers.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, Kolkata under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Brijesh Kumar Mishra started an inquiry into the incident. He visited the site on Sunday night, said Parmeshwar Funkwal, general manager of East Coast Railway.

CRS will also hold a statutory inquiry in connection with the above incident where the details of the derailment and accident will be heard during the probe, he said.

Any member of the public having knowledge relating to the derailment and matters connected therewith and desiring to give evidence may do so at the office of the DRM/Khurda Road Division, Jatni (Khurda Road) on April 1 and 2, the official said.

Public having knowledge relating to the derailment can also write to "The Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle, 14, Strand Road, 12th Floor, Koilaghat Street, Kolkata-700001." PTI BBM BBM RG