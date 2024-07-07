Train services suspended on section of Mumbai suburban network after heavy rains

Mumbai: Local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai were suspended on Sunday morning following heavy rains and a tree fall, officials said.

At around 6.30 am, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy trains and a tree fall blocked tracks near Vashind station, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route, they said.

"Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily," a spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said.

The tracks were declared unsafe at around 6.30 am, the official said.

Another CR spokesperson said an overhead equipment (OHE) pole tilted and the pantograph of a train got entangled near Vashind.

Restoration work was underway and efforts were being made to clear the tracks as soon as possible, the official said.

Suburban services are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai and neighbouring areas including Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

More than 30 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR's suburban network.