Trainee doctor kills self in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old trainee doctor allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room at Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Around 7:10 pm, an incident of suicide of a second-year MD (Doctor of Medicine) student of Maulana Azad Medical College was reported. The victim was identified as Navdeep, a senior officer said.

His parents had asked his friend to check on him after Navdeep failed to answer their calls, the officer added.

Navdeep's hostel room door was found locked from the inside. It was broken open and he was found hanging, he said.

"Inquest proceedings are underway. No suicide note has been found," the officer added. PTI BM SZM