Trainee doctor's rape-murder: BJP slams INDIA bloc's selective silence; seeks Mamata’s resignation

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday demanded that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resign as he accused her of saving the perpetrators of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R J Kar Medical College on August 9.

Addressing a press conference here, Poonawalla took a dig at the INDIA bloc for their silence on this issue.

The BJP leader alleged there was no rule of law West Bengal and charged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was more interested in saving the perpetrators of the crime, not in saving the victim, as the accused were linked to the TMC as in this case.

"It is very evident that there were more than one rapists. They have caught one Sanjoy Roy, who by the way was working in the police welfare board despite having complaints against him of beating his pregnant wife and stalking. This is the state of police under Mamata Banerjee," Poonawalla alleged.

"Therefore...Mamata Banerjee, you must immediately resign," Poonawalla said.

He accused the opposition of being part of "a conspiracy of selective silence and selective outrage." "You pick up a case, you see the colour of the victim, political colour of the accused, you see the other antecedents of the accused, the state where the incident happens and then you react. This is their commitment to women’s issues. There is a secular silence. Nobody will seek the resignation of Mamata Banerjee," the BJP spokesperson said. PTI GMS GMS SS