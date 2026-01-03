Trainee IAS officers team visit Jharia mine fire areas

Dhanbad, Jan 3 (PTI) A ten-member team of trainee IAS officers from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie visited Jharia mine fire areas in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, an official said on Saturday.

They also had a close view of opencast and underground coal mining operations in the command area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) on Friday, he said.

The trainee IAS officers arrived in Dhanbad as part of their day-long 'Winter Study Tour' and visited various coal mining sites, according to a press statement issued by the Dhanbad administration.

"Earlier in the day, they visited Belagadia Township, built to rehabilitate the displaced families of the Jharia mines fire area. They assessed the facilities being provided to residents in the township. Around 3,000 displaced families have been rehabilitated in the quarters of the township so far," it stated.

As per authorised agencies, around 1.4 lakh families living in dangerous zones of Jharia fire and subsidence areas have to be shifted to Belagadia Township and other places.

The trainee IAS officers also met Dhanbad deputy commissioner (DC) Aditya Ranjan.

Dhanbad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vikash Paliwal guided them during visits to coal mines and other places.