Trainee police sub-inspector, woman constable caught taking Rs 8,000 bribe in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 17 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday caught a probationary police sub-inspector and a woman constable red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a person, an official said.

Both accused are attached to the Hudkeshwar police station, the ACB official said.

A 29-year-old man had approached the anti-graft agency, alleging that the duo demanded money to provide documents needed for filing an accident claim for his father.

The ACB laid a trap after verifying the demand and caught the two cops as they accepted the bribe, the official said.

The ACB also searched the houses of the trainee sub-inspector and constable, he said, adding that a case was being registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.