Trainee women crew members of Air India robbed at guest house in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 17 (PTI) Robbers allegedly stormed a guest house, where trainee women crew members of Air India were staying, in Sector 42 here in the wee hours on Friday. The robbers allegedly threatened to kill them and fled away with their belongings, police said.

An FIR has been registered under Section 305 (theft) of the BNS at Sushant Lok police station in this case.

An X user named Tarun Shukla shared a purported video of the room where the belongings were scattered.

"Gurgaon horror for @Air India crew. Robbers stormed the airline's Sector 42 guest house around 2 am. Robbers threatened that If you shout, we'll shoot, their men are outside. Crew stood frozen and all their belongings taken away," he wrote.

According to the police, the trainee women crew members were staying at Vintage guest house in Sector 42, Gurugram. The incident took place around 2:00 pm when unidentified robbers allegedly barged into the room of trainees. It is alleged that the robbers threatened to kill them and fled away with their belongings.

According to the complaint filed by the guest house owner Rohit Saini, the unknown thieves fled away with purses, watches and other valuables of three women guests.

"The incident of theft took place in a guest house and as per the complaint an FIR has been registered. We sought CCTV footage from the guest house owner and are investigating with all angles. A further probe is underway and the picture will be cleared soon," said inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of Sushant Lok police station.

Air India also issued an official statement over the incident.

"We are deeply concerned by an unfortunate incident of intrusion and theft at a Gurugram hotel where some of our crew colleagues were staying during a training programme. Crew safety is a top priority at Air India and as an immediate precaution, the affected colleagues have been relocated to another hotel, whilst our teams remain available to them to provide any required support.

Air India is cooperating closely with local law enforcement authorities and will ensure the matter is pursued with due legal recourse," said the Air India spokesperson. PTI COR MNK MNK