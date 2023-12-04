Trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana, condition of crew is not known

Hyderabad: A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force with two officers on board crashed in Medak district of Telangana on Monday morning, according to the police.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in Toopran mandal of the district, they said adding a trainer and a trainee pilot were inside the aircraft while it crashed. Their condition was still not known, police added.

The aircraft took off from Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near here, a senior police official told PTI.

The AFA authorities reached the spot, the officer said.