Trainer aircraft overturns on runway in MP's Seoni, woman pilot safe

Seoni (MP), May 30 (PTI) A trainer aircraft overturned due to faulty landing at Suktara air strip in the district on Friday morning but its trainee woman pilot was safe, the police said.

The aircraft flipped over due to a faulty landing, said a police official.

The airstrip is 22 km from the Seoni district headquarters.

The trainee woman pilot flying the aircraft did not suffer any major injuries, said the official.

The airstrip is maintained by the Madya Pradesh Public Works Department.

District collector Sanskriti Jain said the concerned department has been asked to conduct an inquiry, after which the exact cause of the accident will become clear.