Training 1,050 athletes under Target Olympic Podium Scheme: Sports Minister Mandaviya

New Delhi: The government is currently nurturing 1,050 athletes selected under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), bearing all expenses from training to gears and for international participation, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The government has three initiatives to identify talents at the grassroots level and nurture them and provide opportunities to them to play at the national and international levels, said Mandaviya while responding to a supplementary.

Under Khelo India, the government has created a centre in each district. It is also organising competitions for school and college students over 14 years on state and national levels.

There is a KIRTI programme (Khelo India Rising Talent Identification), which identifies talents from the schools and colleges.

"Currently a talent identification process is going on in the country, in which one lakh talented sportsperson will be identified," said Mandaviya, adding, "These selected lots will receive proper training, better coaching and financial support also."

Talking about the Modi government's TOPS scheme, he said, "Under this, only those sportsmen having high performance get entry," and added that the finances of those who are selected are taken care of by the government.

They participate in international events, coaches and training and all expenses are borne by the government, the sports minister said.

"The government is spending on 1,050 such players (under TOPS) so that their talent get an opportunity," he said and added that if some good player emerges from Khelo India, she or he is provided hostel accommodation and sports gear, and is kept under supervision.

Mandaviya was responding to a supplementary by NCP member Faujia Khan, who asked about the steps taken by the government to support the grassroots development of hockey and other sports.

The sports minister lauded the efforts of the Kodava family, which has been organising the Kodava Hockey Festival in the Kodagu district of Karnataka. The government also assured to help them.

"They have been organising hockey competitions since 1997 and their name has also been recorded in the Guinness Book of Records," he said, adding this is a big achievement.

Congress Leader Ajay Makan said the Kodava Hockey Festival entered into the Guinness Book of Records without any support from the central government. Moreover, Kodagu district is also considered as the cradle of Indian Hockey and has produced 50 players representing the Indian hockey team and seven of them are Olympians.

"Is the government thinking of giving grants either annually or one time infrastructure development for this important place, which has given so many Olympians?" he said.

Replying to this, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse acknowledged the achievement of the Kodava Hockey Festival. However, she also said the central government cannot give funds directly for any tournament.

"The proposal should come from the state government," she said, adding "if such a proposal comes, then the central government can allot funds".

Maken, who is a former sports minister, said a high-altitude training centre was established in Kunnur during his tenure. He suggested that the Kodagu district should also be considered as a high-altitude centre.

On this, the sports minister assured him that the suggestion will be looked into.