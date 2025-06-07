Training begins for booth-level officers, supervisors in Tripura

Agartala, Jun 7 (PTI) The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Tripura has begun a comprehensive training programme for booth-level officers (BLOs) and BLO supervisors to boost grassroots-level election management, an official said on Saturday.

The northeastern state has a total of 3,352 polling booths.

"Following directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the CEO office on Friday organised a training programme for BLOs and BLO supervisors under West Tripura district," Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Usha Jen Mog told reporters on Saturday.

He said around 85 participants from the Mohanpur, Sadar, and Jirania subdivisions of West Tripura district joined the training programme and such programmes will be held across the state.

"The training programme has been initiated to enhance the operational efficiency of BLOs and supervisors responsible for maintaining booth-level records to ensure error-free electoral rolls," he said.

The focus during the training included core responsibilities like door-to-door verification, updation of photo electoral rolls, and ensuring smooth execution of inclusion, deletion, and correction of electors’ information in the photo electoral rolls, he said.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Brijesh Pandy and Deputy Electoral Officer Suman Banik were present during Friday's training programme.

The ACEO Usha Jen Mog said these works are important for maintaining accurate and inclusive electoral rolls, which are key for holding free and fair elections.

The ECI has set a target of imparting training to one lakh BLOs and BLO supervisors for effective electoral management. PTI PS SBN SBN