Training for civil servants needs to be dynamic: Capacity Building Commission chief

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Training institutes for civil servants need to stand out to meet the bigger challenges by reimagining, revamping and redefining their roles in the evolving training ecosystem where Artificial Intelligence is playing an important role, chief of Capacity Building Commission (CBC) S Radha Chauhan said on Monday.

Addressing a workshop here, she said that training needs to be dynamic focussing on learning, unlearning and relearning.

The CBC organised the national workshop on "Future Readiness of Central Training Institutes (CTIs)" on Monday. Its opening session focused on reimagining the future of civil services training and strengthening institutional readiness to meet emerging governance challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Chauhan said that training institutes are critical to the success of Mission Karmayogi.

She emphasised that training institutes need to stand out to meet the bigger challenges, adding that they need to reimagine, revamp and redefine their roles in the ever-evolving training ecosystem, where Artificial Intelligence is playing an important role, according to an official statement.

The CBC chairperson highlighted the significance of the human element that needs to play its role in meeting the aim of citizen-centric governance for 'Viksit Bharat', within the overall technology-driven environment.

Established in 2021, the CBC drives Mission Karmayogi -- the national programme for civil services capacity building.

Earlier, setting the context for the workshop, Chandralekha Mukherjee, Principal Advisor, CBC, emphasised the need for transformation of training institutions for the next phase, focussing on re-envisioning roles and mentorship, leveraging technology and co-sharing of resources, faculty, content and infrastructure.

She said that there is a need for setting new benchmarks to meet growing demand for specialised domain-focused capacity, a shift in governance and rapid technological changes, a requirement for continuous evaluation and adaptive practices besides the need for data-driven insights.

Addressing the audience online, former CBC chief Adil Zainulbhai said training institutes need to aim for becoming five-star-rated world-class training centres and collaborate among themselves, educational institutes and think tanks.

Key features of the workshop were three parallel breakout sessions, which enabled focused deliberations on critical aspects of future readiness, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.