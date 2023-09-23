Training institute director booked for cheating govt of Rs 79.49 lakh under skill development programme in Maharashtra

Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against a Sangli-based training and placement institute for allegedly cheating the government of Rs 79.49 lakh under a skill development programme, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a government official, a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Friday against Dhondiram Tukaram Jadhav, director of Jai-Jui Charitable Trust, Khanapur, he said.

As per the FIR, the institute was given a contract under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Rural Skill Development Scheme to run a programme and provide placement to candidates in February 2015.

An SOP was provided for the same along with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and the institute was given an advance of Rs 79.49 lakh, it was stated.

The MoU stipulated that the institute had to provide employment to candidates and furnish documentary evidence of the same to the department handling the scheme, failing which the expenses incurred on the candidates would be borne by the institute.

Despite several reminders, the institute did not furnish the proof of providing employment nor did it refund the money it was paid, the complainant has alleged.

Under this scheme, 60 per cent of the funds were made available by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state government. PTI COR ARU