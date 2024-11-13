Training must evolve to fight future wars in integrated manner as theaterised force: CDS

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday chaired a tri-Services commanders' conference at the Kochi-based Southern Naval Command and underscored the importance of jointmanship and synergy among the three services in the training domain as a "precursor to exert supremacy" in the evolving multi-domain battlespace.

The CDS also said that training must "evolve" to face the "unique security challenges" and fight future wars in an integrated manner as a "theaterised force".

The 35th Tri-Services Commanders' Conference (TSTCC) was attended by commanders of all the three services, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and officers from various formations across the services, and chaired by the CDS, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Addressing the conference, General Chauhan underscored the importance of "jointmanship and synergy among the three services in the training domain as a precursor to exert supremacy in the evolving multi domain battlespace".

Training must evolve to face the unique security challenges and "fight future wars in an integrated manner as a theaterised force", he said.

Taking forward the agenda set forth in the 34th TSTCC held in Shimla last year, the 35th edition reviewed the progress and outlined future plans to optimise training facilities across all three Services for joint training.

The conference also delved into the dynamics of the "geo-strategic situation" of the region in the backdrop of developments and the need to orient training and formulate doctrines to meet the future challenges.

"Discussions were held to optimise utilisation of existing training infrastructure and resources and exploit the collective potential of the respective training establishments. An emphasis was laid on innovative training strategies that incorporate technology and modern warfare tactics," it said.

TSTCC is conducted annually by the Training Commands of all the three Services in rotation with the aim of enhancing collaboration and training effectiveness while exchanging best practices in training, the ministry said.

The conference also provides a forum to bring together staff officers of the Training Commands of the Services on a common platform based on jointmanship and cohesion while forging collaborative training efforts and strategies to achieve combat effectiveness and enhanced operational capabilities, it said.

"TSTCC over successive iterations has paved the way for meeting prospective challenges collectively, reinforcing the importance of training towards jointmanship, synergy and singularity of efforts at conceptual and functional level," the statement said.

The occasion also marked the maiden visit of the CDS to the Southern Naval Command. He interacted with Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, SNC, and held discussions on various aspects of joint training on tri-Services issues. A comprehensive brief outlining the role, functioning and capabilities of the Command was also presented.

The CDS also addressed the officers of the SNC and shared his vision and expectations. PTI KND AS AS