Training of 4,600 micro-observers for electoral rolls revision begins in Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Training of around 4,600 micro-observers for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal began here on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The chief electoral officer (CEO) is overseeing the training being held at Nazrul Manch, he said.

Government officers have been appointed as micro-observers to ensure transparency and accuracy during the revision process.

"They will function under the supervision of the CEO till the publication of the final electoral rolls and will be deployed during the hearing process. During hearings, one micro-observer will be present in each room," he said.

The primary responsibility of the micro-observers will be to closely monitor the functioning of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) during the hearings, he added.

In addition to verifying enumeration forms, birth and death certificates, and documents submitted by voters appearing at the hearings, the micro-observers will identify discrepancies in the rolls and carry out statistical analysis.

Each micro-observer will receive a one-time honorarium of Rs 30,000 for the assignment.