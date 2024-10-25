Training of forest personnel for elephant population estimation held in Kaziranga

Guwahati, Oct 25 (PTI) A two-day training programme for over 70 frontline forest personnel on All India Synchronised Elephant Population Estimation was held at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, an official release said on Friday.

Advertisment

Project Elephant, under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), conducts such estimations every five years across the country.

For the current cycle (2023-24), the Training of Trainers (ToT) programme was organised at Kaziranga, where participants from 28 divisions in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland attended.

The training covered essential topics such as sampling elephant encounter rates, determining group composition, and collecting dung samples for fecal DNA analysis.

Advertisment

The training was conducted by a team from the Wildlife Institute of India, and participants were introduced to the MSTrIPES polygon application, which facilitates geo-referenced field observations and ensures minimal sampling errors through efficient data archiving, the release added. PTI DG DG MNB