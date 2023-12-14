Training on neuromodulation in mental health launched at AIIMS-Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) A training programme on neuromodulation technique in mental health by the Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence in Neuromodulation for medical professionals was launched at the AIIMS here on Thursday.

The ICMR in 2019 granted the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) facility at AIIMS-Delhi's psychiatry department the status of India's first Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence (CARE) in Neuromodulation for Mental Health.

The department is organizing the national training programme on neuromodulation techniques, particularly in TMS from December 14 to 16, said Dr Nand Kumar, the Professor-in-charge of CARE.

Transcranial magnetic stimulation is a painless, non-invasive, neuromodulation technique used for the treatment of selected neuropsychiatric as well as neurological disorders such as resistant depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and schizophrenia, he said.

"Continuing its commitment to advancing knowledge in neuromodulation and neuropsychiatry the Department of Psychiatry with support from ICMR has expanded its training facility from once a year to thrice annually," the doctor said.

To ensure and safeguard an optimal learning environment, the workshop has been limited to 30 doctors from 14 states.

"Training for neuromodulation technique TMS is very expensive, ranging from USD 2,000 to 3000 for two to three days in western countries. In the AIIMS-Delhi we are providing the world-class TMS training and certification at just Rs 20,000 for three days," Dr Kumar said. PTI PLB NSD NSD