Training programme of 700 new Goa Police constables begin in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 15 (PTI) Assam DGP G P Singh on Tuesday inaugurated a training programme of 700 newly recruited constables of Goa Police at Dergaon in Golaghat district.

As a step towards inter-state police cooperation, 43 weeks of training of the personnel, including 131 women police constables, will be held in the state, Singh said.

“We strive to provide high quality training to our fellow police personnel preparing them towards service to the nation,” he said.

The selected recruits will join the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd India Reserve Battalions of Goa Police.

The DGP, in his address, emphasised on developing essential qualities such as discipline, loyalty, physical fitness and proficiency in weapons.

"You are not just joining the police force, you are becoming part of a legacy – a force that serves with honour, courage, and commitment to justice," Singh asserted.

He also underscored the immense responsibility of wearing the police uniform, reminding the recruits that they will be the face of law and order, tasked with protecting the lives, rights and property of people.

The DGP said that 1,957 personnel of Manipur Police are already being trained at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. PTI DG RBT