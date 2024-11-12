Training programme organised for newly elected Haryana MLAs

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) A training programme was organised for newly elected MLAs of the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday evening.

Advertisment

The programme was held at the Haryana Niwas complex here to acquaint the MLAs, especially the first-time legislators, with the rules and procedures of the House.

There are 40 first-time MLAs in the 90-member assembly.

Sources said that more than 60 MLAs took part in the training programme, which was organised a day before the winter session of the assembly begins here.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, the programme was addressed by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, minister Krishan Lal Panwar and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, among others.

Kalyan said the ultimate goal of the legislature is public welfare.

To a large extent, the success of the democratic system depends on how the public representatives discharge their duties and responsibilities, he said.

Advertisment

People expect that their representatives will protect their rights and speed up development. The dedication of the public representatives matters a lot to make parliamentary democracy successful in practical terms, the speaker said.

Kalyan expressed confidence that all MLAs would live up to the expectations of the public. PTI SUN DIV DIV