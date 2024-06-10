Trains on Konkan Rail route delayed due to double-tracking work in Goa: Official

Panaji, Jun 10 (PTI) Several trains on the Konkan Railway route have been delayed due to the ongoing double-tracking work in South Goa, an official said on Monday.

The South Western Railway has been commissioning double-tracking of its route between Majorda and Cansualim stations in South Goa, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited's (KRCL) Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge told PTI.

Dur to the ongoing work of the South Western Railway, trains on the Konkan Railway route were running late by at least three to four hours since Sunday, he said.

"Almost all trains on the Konkan Railway route are delayed since Sunday," he said.

The trains are expected to be resume their regular schedule by Monday evening, he added. PTI RPS GK