Trains with maximum permissible speed exceeding 130 kmph are classified as 'High Speed': Railways

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Indian Railways has initiated efforts to develop trains capable of achieving a design speed of 280 kmph and is working on a bullet train project that can run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad at 320 kmph.

However, in official records, High Speed trains are those that can exceed 130 kmph.

In a written communication between the Railway Board and the South Central zone on the question of periodic medical examination of loco pilots, the Board on February 19, 2025 said, "...only trains with a maximum permissible speed exceeding 130 kmph are classified as 'High Speed' trains." Official documents suggest that till July 3, 1989, trains up to 110 kmph were treated as High Speed for drivers' medical fitness. After that, it was modified and trains with speed exceeding 110 kmph were categorised as High Speed.

On November 24, 2020, the Railway Board further amended the circular on the question of deploying a co-pilot in place of an assistant loco pilot and said, "Trains with maximum permissible speed up to 130 kmph shall not be treated as 'High Speed'. Only trains having maximum permissible speed more than 130 kmph shall be treated as 'High Speed' trains." Over four years later, the matter cropped up once again when the South Central zone wanted a clarification on the periodic medical examination of loco pilots deployed in high-speed trains. The zone asked whether it should follow norms issued on July 3, 1989, or the modified one on January 29, 1993.

"After careful examination of the matter, it is clarified that the Railway Board's letter dated 3.7.1989, which prescribed PME (periodical medical examination) for loco pilots operating high-speed trains (110 kmph and above) is no longer valid in the light of the revised definition of high-speed trains," said the letter dated February 19.

It added, "As per the policy approved by the Railway Board and circulated vide Board's letter no ....dated 24.11.2020, only trains with maximum permissible speed exceeding 130 kmph are classified as "High Speed" trains." The Board asked the zone to follow the PME norms of 1993 along with provisions mentioned in the Indian Railway Medical Manual of 2000.

So far as speed is concerned, at present, the maximum speed of trains in the country is 130 kmph, including the Vande Bharat trains, as the Railway Board on June 24, 2024 reduced the speed of trains having 160 kmph speed to 130 kmph. PTI JP AS AS