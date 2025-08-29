Tram enthusiasts oppose Bengal govt move to phase out Kolkata’s iconic service

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) A group of tram enthusiasts on Friday announced a demonstration outside the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) headquarters here on September 4 in protest against the state government’s ongoing withdrawal of tram services from Kolkata roads citing traffic congestion.

The Calcutta Tram Users Association (CTUA), a platform with over 500 members, will gather at BBD Bagh around 2 pm on that day "in protest against the well-orchestrated ploy of the transport department to wind up the over 150-year-old tram services." CTUA office-bearer Prasenjit Basak said, "Those who love tramways and believe they are an essential mode of transport are welcome to join the peaceful demonstration under the slogans ‘Don't take away trams from our roads’ and ‘Save Trams’.” State Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty had earlier stated that trams contribute to traffic congestion, and that the state no longer wishes to run them.

"This has already been informed to the High Court," he said, adding that while a few trams may be preserved for heritage purposes, slow-moving vehicles like trams do not align with modern public transport goals.

The over 151-year old tramway in Kolkata first began its journey as horse-drawn carriage on February 24, 1873.

The eastern metropolis became the first in Asia to have an electric tramcar service in 1902.

From 37 tram routes in Kolkata in 2011, the number has declined to two after the pandemic, a transport department official said.

The city had 61 km of tram lines in 2011, which had been reduced to 12 km in 2022.

Over 70,000 passengers used to travel on trams in 2011, but this has now reduced to a few thousand. PTI SUS MNB