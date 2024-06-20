Trans-border illegal arms, narco-terrorism racket busted, 8 arrested: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) A trans-border illegal arms and narco-terrorism hawala racket was busted and eight persons were arrested, police said on Thursday.

Police recovered 4.10 kg heroin, two pistols, one of which was made in Pakistan, 45 live cartridges and Rs 2.07 lakh cash from their possession, they said.

The operation to catch other groups with cross-border linkages and hawala involvement is still going on, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a statement.

Police said Ranjit Singh alias 'Kaka', the kingpin of the racket, Rajinder alias Raja, Abhishek alias Abhi, Vishal alias Shalu, Lovepreet alias Kalu, Gurbhej alias Bheja, Gurjant and Jaspal, all residents of Gharinda in Amritsar, have been arrested.

The development comes amid investigations by Amritsar Commissionerate Police into the backward and forward linkages of Rajinder alias Raja (22), a local drug peddler from Gharinda in Amritsar. He was arrested in possession of 500 grams of heroin, Rs 40,000 cash and a pistol, the statement said.

Raja was also wanted by Amritsar Rural Police in an attempt to murder case.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Ranjit Singh Dhillon said during investigation, backward linkage was traced to kingpin Ranjit Singh alias 'Kaka'.

After a follow-up of financial trail and technical investigations, police successfully arrested 'Kaka' and others and recovered smuggled heroin, firearms and live cartridges.

The CP said that the probe has revealed that 'Kaka', who was in direct contact with Pakistan-based entities, was running a heroin and illegal weapons racket in Punjab, as part of a hawala nexus.