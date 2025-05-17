Trans woman among five given e-rickshaws in Thane as part of social empowerment initiative

Thane, May 17 (PTI) As part of an initiative aimed at social empowerment as well as ecological progress, five e-rickshaws were distributed in Thane city on Saturday, including to a transgender person.

Kareen Aade is the first trans woman e-rickshaw driver in Maharashtra, claimed the scheme's organisers, which comprise Rotary Club of Lake City, Samarth Bharat Forum, and Atos India.

Apart from Aade, such rickshaws were given to four women, the organisers said in a release, adding they have been provided driving training, assistance in obtaining driving licenses and necessary permits etc.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, speaking on the occasion, said, "In the past few months, we have seen 20 deaths in accidents in Thane area. Some of these fatalities could have been prevented if traffic rules were diligently followed. I am optimistic these women e-rickshaw drivers will adhere to traffic regulations meticulously, setting a commendable example." PTI COR BNM